SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 31, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 31, 2019.
Eric Leblanc, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Milan Benard Lockett Jr., 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Keyshawn Hakeen Engrum, 17, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms; first offense carrying of weapons; pedestrians on highways.
Braylon Dre Schexnider, 19, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Crystal Marie Harris, 28, Baton Rouge: Possession of stolen things; first offense possession of stolen firearms; driver must be licensed; parole detainer.
Michael John Lindsey, 46, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Donald Avery Jr., 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Adele Arlene Burt, 42, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Eric Ryan Bennett, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph J. Siverand, 16, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Joseph Jamar Mitchell Siverand, 16, Lake Charles: Second degree battery.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.