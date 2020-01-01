Planning underway for January 27 resource fair/shelter for homeless

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -How many people in Southwest Louisiana are homeless?
It's a number that helps determine how much federal funding this area gets, to help those in need.
Homeless people are often isolated and without transportation. Counting and surveying homeless people is crucial to get as much money as possible to help them. Kristin Brooks is a supervisor for Calcasieu Human Services.
“The purpose of the survey is to try to get more funding for our area. Over the past years we haven’t had that great of a count, so we’ve come up with getting them to come to us as far as the temporary shelter. The ultimate goal is to get them in housing,” said Brooks.
Besides not having a home, numerous other obstacles may block their path to a better life. For instance, without a drivers license or social security card-- a person likely can’t find a job. So, Brooks says, they try to provide a wide range of helpful services during the event including health and hygiene.
“We’re providing hepatitis shots, TB testing, HIV testing, Veterans Affairs are going to be there. Medicaid, substance abuse, haircuts, showers,” she said.
The more the public donates, supplies such as back sacks, clothing and more, the greater the impact on those homeless people who participate.
“Currently, the rents are so high that causes quite a bit of people to be homeless, whether they are doubled up or being homeless. We’re seeing more families becoming homeless,” said Brooks.
This year’s Homeless Community Resource Fair and shelter is three days and two nights starting January 27th at Purple Heart Recreation Center. Transportation will be provided.
Other items needed include
According to the CPPJ Office of Human Services Facebook page, items needed include water bottles, peanut butter/cheese crackers; new, gently used clothes; sweatshirts and sweatpants; disposable razors and shaving cream; fruit snacks & fruit cups, shoes, bras, tarps, sleeping bags, can openers, lip balm, athlete foot products, instant hand warmers, shoe insoles for women and men, band-aids and/or first aid kits, diapers, bath towels and wash clothes, gloves, hats, scarves; mosquito repellant, feminine hygiene products; soap; deodorant; baby wipes; backpacks, flashlights with extra batteries, new underwear for men, women and children.
Two new drop off locations added to list of places people can bring donations for the annual homeless community resource fair/shelter.
Brooks says the donations should be made by January 13. They can also be delivered to the police jury office at 2001 Moeling Street or call 721-4030 for more information. Ask for extension 5120 or 5110.
Some information appears on the Facebook page of the Calcasieu Parish Human Services Department.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.