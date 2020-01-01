Local 87-year-old woman gives advice for 2020 and the start of a new decade

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we begin the next decade, a local woman who’s been alive for nearly nine decades gave advice to people as we enter 2020.
Marie Jenkins, an 87-year-old living at Landmark of Lake Charles, has lived a full life and said this is one of the biggest lessons she’s learned in the past decade.
“You have to help yourself, don’t expect other people to, you know?” Jenkins said.
However, Jenkins said you shouldn’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it.
“But you have to want to be helped in order to be helped," Jenkins said.
Going into the New Year, Jenkins is imparting some pieces of advice you can carry with you through the next decade.
“Be kind, put God first, and love everybody," Jenkins said.
She also reminded people to never forget where they came from.
“Family is everything. If you don’t have a family, you don’t have nothing," Jenkins said. “And if you can live with yourself, you’ve got it made.”
