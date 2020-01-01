Holiday gun sales up for second consecutive year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Giving guns as gifts is a popular thing to do during the holidays. With some new gun owners out there, local law enforcement wants to help you prevent the worst from happening.
It’s not uncommon in Louisiana to receive a firearm as a Christmas gift, but with that gift should come precautions.
“Whether it’s shotguns, rifles...mostly shotguns and rifles but I know people do give handguns also,” said Commander James McGee with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
When the holiday season rolls around, gun shops tend to see an uptick in sales.
FBI stats show more gun background checks are usually done around the holiday season and at least some of those gun purchases were likely for Christmas gifts.
“People like to buy guns for gifts...you see a lot of parents buying for their children.”
Commander McGee said one of the biggest mistakes new firearm owners often make is storing their guns improperly, especially when it involves young children.
“One thing we have to think about too is setting those parameters," McGee said. "If you’re going to introduce a firearm to your child, then there has to be full disclosure.”
When purchasing a firearm for someone, McGee suggests people buy gift certificates instead of the actual thing. This allows the person who will ultimately own the gun to go through a background check.
By the end of November, more than 25.4 million background checks – generally seen as a strong indicator of gun sales – had been conducted by the FBI, putting 2019 on pace to break the record of 27.5 million set in 2016.
“Your name is not on it at all, as far as giving a gun, selling a gun, and it just is easier that way. You don’t have to worry about any laws that way...that’s taken care of by the gun dealer. So, that’s the best way to do it,” McGee said.
He says as people get new firearms, whether that be for hunting or self-defense, it’s important to keep safety first.... such as always treating a weapon like it’s loaded.
If the gift recipient is younger than 21, it’s legal to gift them handguns only, not rifles. The recipient cannot have a felony record or be on probation. Also buying a gun for someone who can’t buy one legally themselves is against the law.
Law enforcement recommends when purchasing a firearm for someone, to also include a safety class as well.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.