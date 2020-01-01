FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy afternoon, rain moves in overnight

As we go into Thursday it will definitely be a day in which we need to keep the umbrella and rain coat handy as rain will be off an on throughout the day. Temperatures will remain fairly steady in the lower to middle 60′s topping out in the middle 60′s by the afternoon. Rainfall totals will be around one to two inches as we head into tomorrow, so some localized street flooding is possible, so remember if you see a flooded street turn around don’t drown. This will all be dependent on how fast the rain falls as well as if we get a break in between the bands of rain that will be moving through. As of now some of the models are suggesting that we get a break in the action around lunch time or so, which would be beneficial to us since we will have a little time for the drainage areas to do their jobs. As we move into the afternoon though another band of rain is expected to move through and last through the evening into the overnight time frame. Temperatures overnight will be dropping as we go through the overnight and we can expect Friday morning to start out in the lower and middle 50′s. As for rain fall totals, we can expect anywhere from 1-3 inches across much of Southwest Louisiana with some localized totals being a little higher. We will have to see exactly where the heaviest rain bands set up and how long they last, but a good soaking rain is definitely in store. The heaviest rain as of this time looks to be for areas that are further to the south and east.