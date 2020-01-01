FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy afternoon, rain moves in overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen a mostly cloudy afternoon, with not much sunshine and that has held temperatures down into the upper 50′s and even a few lower 50′s for the areas farther north. As we go through the rest of the afternoon and into the early parts of the evening we will remain dry, but on the cool side. If you are heading out later this evening make sure to take a rain jacket as those rain chances will be going up as we head into the late evening and into Thursday morning. As for temperatures they will hold fairly steady, maybe dropping a degree or so by the midnight hour, but that will be when our lows occurs, because a warm front will lift through the region during the early morning hours and raise our temperatures into the lower 60′s by the time you are waking up on Thursday morning. Lows tonight will be in the lower 50′s for areas to the north and middle 50′s for the areas to the south. Rain will move in and some will be heavy at times as we could see around an inch during the overnight period, with localized higher totals where some of the heavier bands set up.
As we go into Thursday it will definitely be a day in which we need to keep the umbrella and rain coat handy as rain will be off an on throughout the day. Temperatures will remain fairly steady in the lower to middle 60′s topping out in the middle 60′s by the afternoon. Rainfall totals will be around one to two inches as we head into tomorrow, so some localized street flooding is possible, so remember if you see a flooded street turn around don’t drown. This will all be dependent on how fast the rain falls as well as if we get a break in between the bands of rain that will be moving through. As of now some of the models are suggesting that we get a break in the action around lunch time or so, which would be beneficial to us since we will have a little time for the drainage areas to do their jobs. As we move into the afternoon though another band of rain is expected to move through and last through the evening into the overnight time frame. Temperatures overnight will be dropping as we go through the overnight and we can expect Friday morning to start out in the lower and middle 50′s. As for rain fall totals, we can expect anywhere from 1-3 inches across much of Southwest Louisiana with some localized totals being a little higher. We will have to see exactly where the heaviest rain bands set up and how long they last, but a good soaking rain is definitely in store. The heaviest rain as of this time looks to be for areas that are further to the south and east.
For Friday, we may see a few showers lingering through the early morning hours, but the system finally begins to pull away from the area and we begin to see some clearing just in time for the weekend. We may see a few breaks in the clouds as we head into the late afternoon hours of Friday, with temperatures topping out in the middle to upper 60′s. Friday evening plans will be just fine, but we will see much cooler lows overnight as we drop to around our seasonable temperatures in the lower 40′s. Sunshine last through the weekend as temperatures remain in the lower and middle 60′s. If we can make it through Friday sunshine returns and much nicer weather is ahead for the weekend.
As we go into next week we will see a series of cold front moving through next week, which will bring the threat of rain for Tuesday and then again towards the ending of next week. Still several days away, but temperatures will be much more seasonable through next week.
