FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less sun today, but the heavy rain threat holds off until Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Happy New Year! Welcome to 2020 and unfortunately a much less sunny start to the day and year as clouds overnight continue to thicken up and will be present most of the day. This combined with more of a damp feel in the air will make for an overall cooler feeling day across Southwest Louisiana, so a good day to throw a log on the fire and catch up on your favorite football game. If you do plan to be outdoors though, good news as rain chances stay minimal most of the daytime hours with nothing more than a few patches of drizzle or light showers possible later this afternoon and into the early evening hours.
Temperatures will stay in the 40s through mid-morning before slowly warming up through the 50s to near 60 by mid to late afternoon. Through the evening, temperatures will hold in the 50s as rain chances start to increase closer to midnight and into the overnight. South Louisiana is still on track for some very heavy rain through the day morning and afternoon hours of Thursday as the forecast still calls for at least 1 to 3 inches of rain tomorrow with some localized totals of 4+ inches possible. This could lead to a threat for some flash flooding as storms could train over the same area multiple times.
The severe weather threat, while not zero, is on the low side, with the Storm Prediction Center highlighting a very low chance of damaging winds and a spin-up tornado. The main threat for Thursday will be street flooding during times of heaviest rain. If you haven’t already done so, today is a good day to pick up any loose objects around your house that block storm drains, which could include Christmas decorations or other leaves and debris. Get those things cleaned up today before the heavy rain begins overnight tonight.
The rain will linger into tomorrow night before completely coming to an end early Friday thanks to a reinforcing cool front that pushes temperatures back down slightly and clears the skies for the upcoming weekend. The weekend should bring an abundance of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Another front will keep the cooler feel in place for much of next week as week, although much less rain is expected with next week’s front Monday night into Tuesday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
