FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less sun today, but the heavy rain threat holds off until Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Happy New Year! Welcome to 2020 and unfortunately a much less sunny start to the day and year as clouds overnight continue to thicken up and will be present most of the day. This combined with more of a damp feel in the air will make for an overall cooler feeling day across Southwest Louisiana, so a good day to throw a log on the fire and catch up on your favorite football game. If you do plan to be outdoors though, good news as rain chances stay minimal most of the daytime hours with nothing more than a few patches of drizzle or light showers possible later this afternoon and into the early evening hours.