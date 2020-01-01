Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office year in review

“We want to continue to aggressively fight the drug problem,” Mancuso said. “We find that’s usually at the root of many of the problems. I would urge people to not drink and drive. New Year’s night people are going to go out partying. Use a Lyft, Uber, a cab. It might cost $20 or $30, but if you look at the cost of if you get a DWI and that’s if that’s all that happened. That’s if you don’t cause an accident or anything and are charged with a more serious crime. I would urge people to be careful, think, and be safe.”