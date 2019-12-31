SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 30, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 30, 2019.
Ryan Scott Jordan, 24, Westlake: Second degree battery; aggravated burglary; theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse.
Leward Lynn Cain, 61, Hackberry: Instate detainer; contempt of court.
Aaron James Guidry, 42, Sulphur: Parole detainer.
Marquel Devon Robinson, 32, Lake Arthur: Federal detainer.
Chester Wayne Johnson, 35, Westlake: Hit & run driving; operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offenses.
William Keith Foy, 25, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000; possession of tools used by thieves or burglars; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Samuel Eugene Nelson Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI (2 charges).
Donavon Lrhon McZeal, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; resisting an officer; theft under $1,000; theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (2 charges); unauthorized use of an access card (6 charges); purse snatching; burglary.
Shawn Michael Menard, 35, Sulphur: Burglary (2 charges); unauthorized entry of a place of business (2 charges); attempted theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Carie Denean Martin, 38, Sulphur: Contempt of court; attempted simple burglary.
Austin Gage Rozas, 22, Sulphur: Burglary (2 charges); unauthorized entry of a place of business (2 charges); property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; attempted theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brittany Ann Francois, 26, Ponchatoula: Federal detainer.
Quenton Durante Moses, 28, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Damonte Joseph Batiste, 20, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Joel Wayne McGilvary, 52, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
