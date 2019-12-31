2019 IN REVIEW: SWLA sees two presidential visits, lots of traffic frustration

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As we look forward to 2020, we take a last look at the past year.
There were historical moments - Pres. Donald Trump visited Southwest Louisiana twice.
There were frustrations - construction on the 210 bridge snarled traffic all year long.
There were highs - local high schools won state championships and Gyth Rigdon finished second on the voice - and there were lows - Southwest Louisiana lost Drake Quibodeaux, a Vinton boy whose request for people to send him Christmas cards was answered by people around the globe.
There was heartbreak - Hurricane Barry dropped more than 20 inches of rain in portions of Southwest Louisiana, flooding homes, and a tornado traveled more than 60 miles from DeRidder to Alexandria, killing one.
There was plenty of politics - Gov. John Bel Edwards won a second term after a hard-fought election.
There was the funny - a flipflop left stranded at a Sulphur intersection garnered internet attention as residents checked in daily to see its status. Yes, #FlipFlopWatch was a real thing.
And, finally, there was relief - as the year ended, all lanes of 210 reopened, letting all of us in Southwest Louisiana breathe a little easier.
From all of us at KPLC, Happy New Year!
