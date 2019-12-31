Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-CHURCH-SHOOTING-TEXAS
Firearms instructor took out gunman at Texas church service
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) — A firearms instructor and reserve sheriff's deputy is being credited with protecting a Texas congregation from a gunman who opened fire during Sunday services. Jack Wilson fired a single shot at the assailant who attacked the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement. Two people were killed out of more than 240 congregants in the church at the time. Authorities identified the gunman Monday as 43-year-old Keith Thomas Kinnunen of the small nearby city of River Oaks. His motive was under investigation.
Benny Martinez, Latino civil rights leader, dies at 85
GOLIAD, Texas (AP) — Benny Martinez, a Mexican American civil rights leader who helped organize the historic Latino gala with President John F. Kennedy, has died. His daughter Loretta Martinez Williams says Martinez died Sunday of natural causes. He was 85. Born in Goliad, Texas, Martinez served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He returned to Houston and organized boycotts against businesses that refused to hire Mexican Americans. Martinez joined the League of United Latin American Citizens and helped organize a gala for Kennedy the night before the president's assassination. Historians say the meeting was the first time a sitting president met with a Latino civil rights group.
Sheriff's office: Pregnant woman fatally stabbed in Texas
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a pregnant woman was stabbed to death at her home near the Texas capital and her brother has been charged in her murder. The Travis County sheriff's office says an autopsy conducted Saturday confirmed that 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi of Pflugerville was in her first trimester of pregnancy. Deputies found Ebichi on Friday on the kitchen floor at the home near Austin. She died at the scene. Her brother, 25-year-old Michael Ify Egwuagu, was arrested and charged with murder. The former University of Texas at San Antonio football player is jailed in Travis County on a $500,000 bond.
Sharon Stone's dating profile restored after being blocked
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bumble said Monday it has restored the profile of Sharon Stone after she was “mistakenly" blocked from interacting on the dating app. A Bumble spokesperson said in a statement that the company apologized for the confusion. The 61-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress announced on Twitter that Bumble closed her account and she asked, “Is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out the hive.” Bumble said the company wants to extend an offer to Stone for a few hours of profile prep at their headquarters in Austin, Texas.
10th Circuit orders hearing for man in Oklahoma killings
DENVER (AP) — A man sentenced to death for killing a Texas couple camping in Oklahoma nearly 20 years ago has won a chance to prove he should be spared the death penalty over questions about why his lawyer didn't tell jurors of the client's brain damage. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver on Monday ordered that a federal court in Oklahoma hold a hearing to review why Edward Leon Fields' public defender didn't present evidence of his brain damage to jurors and whether that significantly hurt his case. He pleaded guilty to killing Charles and Shirley Chick of Hurst, Texas, in the Ouachita National Forest in 2003.
A Holocaust survivor is Dallas newspaper's Texan of the Year
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Morning News said Sunday it named a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor as its Texan of the Year for being a source of hope and inspiration for his message of tolerance, fairness and forgiveness. Dallas resident Max Glauben, who was born in Poland, speaks often about surviving the Warsaw Ghetto and Nazi concentration camps as Jew during World War II. Glauben, whose parents and brother were killed in the Holocaust, is one of the founders of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Dallas Morning News editorial page editor Brendan Miniter says Glauben is a reminder that “kindness can overcome hatred.”
Denied asylum, migrants return to place they fear most: home
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — U.S. pressure on Mexico and Central America means that tens of thousands of asylum-seeking migrants have already been expelled from the United States to Mexico. They wait there in immigration limbo. Thousands more have been flown directly back to the dangerous places where their journeys started. Among them were a couple who built a successful small grocery in Honduras, only to run afoul of the local gangs. Returned to their dangerous city, they could not meet the gangsters' extortion demands. The man disappeared, and almost certainly was killed; his pregnant wife plans to get to the U.S., somehow.
Georgia city sets $2.3M in work for giant convenience store
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Middle Georgia governments will spend almost $2.3 million on traffic and utility improvements to attract a a branch of mammoth Texas convenience store chain Buc-ee's. The Telegraph of Macon reports the committments by the city of Warner Robins and Peach County are part of a deal for Buc-ee's to invest at least $35 million. Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said city leaders hope people stopping for Buc-ee's will visit other local attractions. The Warner Robins Buc-ee's is expected to open in early 2021. Long a Texas phenomenon, Buc-ee's opened its first store outside the Lone Star state in January in Robertsdale, Alabama.
Texas sheriff: 2 dead, seven shot in music video 'ambush'
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and seven others were wounded by gunfire when a group filming a rap music video was “ambushed” near Houston. The Harris County sheriff's office said Saturday morning that 20-year-old Gonzalo Gonzalez and 22-year-old Jonathan Jimenez died at the scene Friday night. The sheriff's office said the seven injured were taken to hospitals and ranged in age from 17 to 23. Sheriff's officials say they don't know a motive or have any suspects. Gonzalez says he doesn't know the performers or anyone else involved in the video.