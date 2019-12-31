KPLC’s New Years Resolution’s

In 2019, Gabe wanted, “to really grow in my career. I wanted to grow as a journalist. I was only a few months in and was still trying to get my feet wet.” He says he feels he has done that. In 2020, he wants to keep that up and continue to grow as a person. “I want to be a healthier version of myself, not just physically, but also financially and mentally,” says Gabe. “I really want to overall better myself in all different aspects of life.” His tips for keeping a New Year’s Resolution are to plan everything out and stick to a routine.