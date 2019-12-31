It’s been 20 years since Putin rose to power in Russia

His solution: he swapped jobs with Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev for four years. Medvedev then changed the constitution, extending the terms from four to six years before Putin’s return as president. But, even while he was prime minister, it was always clear that Putin was the man in charge – and the West was put on notice: Russia was returning as a force in international politics. In 2008, the Russian military invaded Georgia, occupying south Ossetia.