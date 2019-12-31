Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have other reasons to believe there will be plenty of change as owner Jerry Jones ponders the future of coach Jason Garrett. Dallas is set to have 23 unrestricted free agents after finishing 8-8 and missing the playoffs in a season that started with lofty expectations. Topping the list are quarterback Dak Prescott and No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper. There seems to be little question whether Prescott and Cooper will return. The biggest question might be who gets a long-term deal and who plays on the franchise tag.