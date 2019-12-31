FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain will not be an issue as we ring in 2020, but heavy rain could be an issue Thursday…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As expected, Tuesday was another sunny day although some high thin clouds started moving in during the afternoon. And we will see more of these clouds through the night.
Tonight will be cool with temperatures dropping quickly after sunset; so, if you have any New Year’s Eve plans you will likely want a jacket. Temperatures by Wednesday morning will range from the low 30s north of I-10 to the upper 40s at the coast. Some areas north of I-10 could see patchy frost once again.
Clouds will continue to increase through the day Wednesday with isolated showers becoming possible by late in the afternoon and then more likely during the evening. Rain will likely become more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The chance of rain will be 20% during the day Wednesday but will quickly climb to 100% Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain will continue into the day Thursday and then gradually come to an end Thursday evening. That means Thursday will likely be a washout with rain likely throughout the day.
There will likely be some locally heavy bands of rain that could cause localized street flooding. On average I expect 1 to 3 inches of rain through Thursday evening. However due to the lack of rain the past few weeks I do not expect widespread flooding problems, unless we see more rain than anticipated. Forecasting rainfall amounts is very difficult more than 24 hours in advance, so continue to monitor our forecasts for updates over the coming days.
We will dry out quickly Thursday night with sunny conditions expected for Friday through the weekend! Temperatures will be near or just below normal. Lows will be coldest Saturday and Sunday mornings when most areas will reach the 30s, while afternoon highs will top out in the low 60s. Frost will be possible Sunday morning and possibly Saturday morning if the wind subsides enough.
Another warming trend begins early next week with rain possible Tuesday as the next cold front passes through.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
