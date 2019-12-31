FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain will not be an issue as we ring in 2020, but heavy rain could be an issue Thursday…

Clouds will continue to increase through the day Wednesday with isolated showers becoming possible by late in the afternoon and then more likely during the evening. Rain will likely become more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The chance of rain will be 20% during the day Wednesday but will quickly climb to 100% Wednesday night into Thursday. Rain will continue into the day Thursday and then gradually come to an end Thursday evening. That means Thursday will likely be a washout with rain likely throughout the day.