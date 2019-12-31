FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry to ring in the New Year ahead of a heavy rain threat Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many locations across Southwest Louisiana are likely waking up to a frosty start this morning with temperatures down into the middle 30s, but another sun filled day ahead will bring another steady warm up through the 50s and into the lower 60s by this afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures between 59 and 62 will be seen later today, so plan for another day to keep the jacket around along with your sunglasses as you head out the door for work or travel this morning.
For those planning to travel across the region, the weather map is pretty quiet across the immediate region as our next storm system is still about a day and half away from bringing our next rain chances to Southwest Louisiana. For those outdoors tonight to ring in the new decade, plan for a heavier coat as temperatures drop into the 40s after sunset and continue to fall into the lower 40s by midnight. Despite increasing clouds, rain will not be an issue for your plans tonight.
Through the day on Wednesday, clouds will continue to increase although any significant rain threat holds off until later in the evening overnight especially on Thursday. It won’t be impossible to get a few lighter showers by tomorrow afternoon, but your outdoor plans shouldn’t be too affected by rain until the evening hours. Steadily increasing rain chances after sunset will transition to a threat of heavy rain most of the day Thursday.
Computer models still show parts of Southwest Louisiana receiving around 3 inches of rain on Thursday, and some of this could fall hard enough to create a threat for some flash flooding. Thankfully our grounds and nearby rivers and streams aren’t at capacity, so no widespread flooding issues took to present themselves on Thursday, but it will certainly be possible that some temporary street flooding becomes a problem during times of peak rainfall. This will begin Thursday morning and continue into the afternoon hours before the heaviest rain tapers off by evening.
A reinforcing cold front will sweep through Thursday night into Friday, sending the rain threat out of the area and bringing a slightly cooler start to the upcoming weekend. Severe weather isn’t likely, although some thunderstorms embedded in the rain on Thursday are certainly likely. These storms are what will also contain the heaviest rain embedded in them, so use caution when traveling on Thursday and make sure to have the free KPLC weather app downloaded to receive weather notifications. The rain threat ends on Friday with a very nice weekend ahead with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
