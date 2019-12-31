FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry to ring in the New Year ahead of a heavy rain threat Thursday

A reinforcing cold front will sweep through Thursday night into Friday, sending the rain threat out of the area and bringing a slightly cooler start to the upcoming weekend. Severe weather isn’t likely, although some thunderstorms embedded in the rain on Thursday are certainly likely. These storms are what will also contain the heaviest rain embedded in them, so use caution when traveling on Thursday and make sure to have the free KPLC weather app downloaded to receive weather notifications. The rain threat ends on Friday with a very nice weekend ahead with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s.