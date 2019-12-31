Fireworks safety advised when ringing in the New Year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -This year, Southwest Louisiana will not only be celebrating a new year but also a new decade.
While this comes with excitement, fun and lots of fireworks, it's still important to remember all the safety precautions that come with lighting up the sky.
Before you start your New Year’s Eve festivities, remember safety first. Angelina Shadoin who manages Angelo’s Fireworks said there are some things to keep in mind if you’re shooting fireworks at home.
“I’ve noticed that people by a lot of the larger items for New Year’s versus Fourth of July,” Shadoin said.
The staff at Angelo's Fireworks have been busy selling all types of artillery to ring in the new year...everything from your basic sparkler to the more heavy-duty rockets...
“New Year’s is definitely a bigger holiday than the Fourth of July as far as sales,” Shadoin said.
Shadoin said New Year’s Eve is their busiest time of the year, and while they constantly have new orders coming in to help restock, the lines do get worse with every hour ticking away until the new year.
In addition to every sale, Shadoin also offers a few tips...She says the most important element of fireworks is staying safe, no matter what kind you buy.
Here are some safety tips:
- Follow instructions on the packaging
- Always fire under adult supervision and do not allow near small children
- Have water available next to the fireworks in case of an emergency
- Dispose of fireworks properly
- Never use fireworks that have been altered or homemade
- Never throw fireworks at one another
- Only light one firework at a time
- Place fireworks in a bucket of water, before throwing them away...that way, you’ll avoid the chance of them reigniting.
Additionally, while the new year is a time of celebrating with friends and family, Shadoin said it is important that anyone under the influence should avoid handling fireworks.
“Common sense goes a long way when it comes to fireworks,” said Shadoin.
As we count down the hours to the new year, It’s also important to know what laws are in place. In many areas of Southwest Louisiana, it is illegal to shoot fireworks within city limits.
“We live inside the city limits, but both our parents live outside, so we usually go there, either their house or my mom and dad’s house,” said one local shopper.
The following municipalities prohibit the use of fireworks within city or town limits (with the exception of permits for special events):
To view other municipalities’ ordinances that pertain to fireworks, click on the name of the parish.
In Louisiana, fireworks can only be sold from noon on December 15th through midnight on January 1st each year. You must be at least 15 years old to purchase.
