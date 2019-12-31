Consumer Use Tax required if sales taxes not paid for online purchases

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -It’s the time of year when people begin pulling their information together to prepare their taxes or have them prepared.
The Consumer Use Tax is one some people may owe and not realize it. And it’s a tax the state is trying to collect.
Did you ever buy something online thinking you'd save money because you wouldn't have to pay the sales taxes?
Well, consumers are supposed to pay taxes on items purchased online, just as they do in a store.
And, if not paid at time of purchase, the Consumer Use Tax can be paid when files their state income tax return due May 15th.
Rusty Stutes is a local tax attorney.
“Compliance is not very high, obviously, because it’s hard to really track internet purchases. But there is a legal obligation to do so, and there is a provision on the income tax form to pay that tax, if your vendor doesn’t collect the sales tax,” said Stutes.
Yet, with a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, more and more businesses are cooperating, allowing the state and local government to get their due. And that is expected to continue.
Stutes says he sees both sides of the issue.
“The people who would argue not being able to collect that use tax from us would say it’s good to have internet transactions be tax free. The counter to that argument is about 70% of commerce used to happen in the mall that paid for the roads and bridges and schools we have in Louisiana. That commerce shifted to online and internet and if it goes un-taxed, it’s going to be hard to build roads and bridges and schools,” said Stutes.
And those who don't pay they could potentially face penalties and interest.
“If you were audited and it were discovered, then you would owe the tax and interest,” he said.
But compliance is increasing and is expected to continue to as ways to force payment and collection are developed.
The state says the purpose of the Consumer Use Tax is to collect revenue and to prevent out-of-state- retailers from having an unfair competitive advantage against Louisiana stores that must collect the sales tax.
There is more information on the Consumer Use Tax and forms on the Louisiana Department of Revenue web site.
