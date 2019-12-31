Arrest warrants issued for six men in connection to burglaries

Arrest warrants issued for six men in connection to burglaries
By Caroline Habetz | December 31, 2019 at 5:34 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 5:34 PM

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - In November and December, Jennings had multiple burglary incidents.

Officers from Jenning Police Department have established six male suspects in connection to those events.

Police have already arrested Brandon Crochet, Shelby Bouley Jr., and Aaron Hicks.

Warrants are issued for Donovan Kratzer, Isaac Gotreaux III, and Cody Comeaux.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the three subjects that have not been arrested, contact Jennings Police Department at (337) 821-5513.

