SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 29, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 29, 2019.
Carroll Joseph Narcisse Jr., 54, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Kaitlyn Hope McNiel, 21, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; violations of protective orders; simple battery.
Bradley Wayne Arabie, 30, Lake Charles: Attempted assault.
Amber Lynn Albury, 20, Sulphur: Armed robbery.
Richard Vasquez, 37, Welasco, TX: Contempt of court.
Valerie Kay Reedy, 45, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; contempt of court (2 charges).
Chase Michael Ardoin, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Rebecca Nicole Honea, 35, Kinder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lamarr Jamine Castille, 30, Lake Charles: Attempted car jacking.
Lien Tai Ngyuen, 49, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Michael Dennis Jr., 46, Jeffeson: Instate detainer.
Jonnathan Bradley Truitt, 32, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000.
Broderick Aaron Jackson, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; careless operation.
Ryan Scott Jordan, 24, Westlake: Second degree battery; aggravated battery; theft under $1,000; monetary instrument abuse.
