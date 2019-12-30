Police investigating 17th St. shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened near 17th St. and Kirkman St.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum says officers were called out to a home on 17th St. around 6:53 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2019.
Officers say the initial investigation of the scene leads them to believe that the shooting may have been the result of a robbery.
The victim of the shooting says that when they arrived to the house to meet someone the suspect came out of the home, took out a gun, and demanded money. They said when they tried to run the suspect shot them.
The victim has been taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.
Police say the suspect has not been positively identified and their investigation is ongoing.
