NSU alumni set up memorial scholarship fund for Carley McCord

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WAFB) - A memorial scholarship fund has been set up for a Louisiana sports reporter tragically killed in a small plane crash.
Carley McCord was known around the state for her hard work as a sports reporter for ESPN, the Pelicans, Saints, and WDSU in New Orleans, Cox Sports Television, and the Cleveland Browns. She died on Dec. 28, just minutes after a plane heading to the LSU-OU Peach Bowl semifinal game took off from an airfield in Lafayette.
McCord was a graduate of Northwestern State University and LSU.
The NSU alumni organization has set up a memorial scholarship fund in her honor. If you wish to donate, click here.
The scholarship will go to women pursuing a career in sports journalism at the university. The McCord family will review applications and choose a recipient every year.
