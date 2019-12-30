McNeese names former UCLA standout Kristee Porter as new Cowgirl Volleyball head coach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A three-time All-American at UCLA and NCAA Player of the Year, Director of Volleyball Operations on the national level, and veteran head coach Kristee Porter has been named the McNeese Cowgirl Volleyball head coach, Director of Athletics Bruce Hemphill has announced.
Porter comes to McNeese after head coaching stints at Navarro College and Henderson State, as well as an assistant coach at the University of Colorado.
“This is an exciting addition to McNeese Volleyball and the Athletic Department,” said Hemphill. “The success she’s had as a player and a coach is impressive and we’re thrilled to have her bring that experience and success to McNeese.
“To be able to attract someone like Kristee to McNeese is a perfect testament on how much the McNeese brand has expanded across the country.”
“I am excited and honored to be named the new head volleyball coach at McNeese State University,” said Porter. “It feels amazing to have the opportunity to continue coaching a sport that I love in a community that already feels like home. After being on campus you realize how much McNeese cares about its student athletes. Their investment in their future extends not only in making sure they have everything they need to be successful post graduation, but they have upgraded facilities that can rival the top programs in the country.
“I believe in coaching and mentoring the entire player not just from an athletic perspective. I want all of the players that come through the program to leave with a full understanding of everything they are capable of and with the confidence to accomplish whatever goal they set their minds on.
“I want to continue to establish a winning culture for our program and build a strong foundation that can be sustained for many years to come. We have so many talented athletes on the roster and signed for the upcoming season, I want us to reach our full potential. We will recruit players that can compliment our university and that have a fierce desire to win at the highest levels. Our goal is to get back to the top of our conference and compete nationally.”
Prior to joining HSU, she spent a year at Factory Athletics/Under Armour as Director of Volleyball Operations where she led the division's day-to-day operations, as well as traveling to many of Volleyball Factory's national tryout and player development events across the country where she evaluated talent and recruited players to attend Under Armour National Programs.
Porter organized more than 40 events for Under Armour. She was also in charge in the training and development of elite players as well as training coaches. Porter began her coaching career serving as head coach at Navarro Junior College in Corsicana, Texas, from 2009 to 2012. She guided Navarro to three straight winning seasons while appearing in the NJCAA post-season tournament each year. She also coached the Texas Image Volleyball Club’s 15′s Mizuno Elite team in Dallas, Texas. Porter became an assistant coach at Colorado in 2012 and was responsible for assisting in the daily operations of the volleyball program including recruiting, training, communication with prospects, travel, and game preparation. As a player, Porter was a four-time All-American (two-time AVCA and two-time Volleyball Magazine) at UCLA, and was named the Volleyball Magazine National Player of the Year in 2000. She was also a star on the basketball court and in track and field and was inducted into the UCLA Hall of Fame for all three sports. Porter played in 110 matches (397 sets) and recorded 2,255 kills, 4,936 attacks, 1,119 digs, 270 blocks, 2,515 points and hit .281 for the Bruins. She is UCLA’s career leader in kills, kills per set and attacks. Porter became the first Pac-10 player to record 2,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs. Her digs total (1,119) currently ranks 12th in school history. She helped the Bruins to four straight appearances in the NCAA tournament, advancing to the Elite Eight three times (1999-2001). One of the best athletes in UCLA’s storied history, Porter also competed for the Bruins in basketball and track and field. In 2001 she ranked second in the Pac-10 in rebounding (8.1 rpg), third in blocked shots (1.77 bpg) and 11th in scoring (13.0 ppg). Her 39 blocked shots that season ranks second all-time in Bruins’ history. As a member of the track and field team, she scored three times at the Pac-10 Outdoor Championships. In 2001 and 1999 she placed third in the triple jump and in 2000 she was sixth. Porter graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in history from UCLA. The Tyler, Texas native earned her master’s in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University-Irvine in Irvine, California. She was an inaugural inductee into the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. After college, she became a member of the USA Volleyball Women’s National Team from 2001-2004. She also played professional volleyball internationally from 2001-2010 for Gigantes De Carolina, a professional team in Puerto Rico, and was named the league’s MVP in 2003 and 2004. She helped lead the team to five straight league titles (2003-08). She also played for Bargas De Toledo in Toledo, Spain in 2005.
