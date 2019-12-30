McNeese names former UCLA standout Kristee Porter as new Cowgirl Volleyball head coach

Porter organized more than 40 events for Under Armour. She was also in charge in the training and development of elite players as well as training coaches. Porter began her coaching career serving as head coach at Navarro Junior College in Corsicana, Texas, from 2009 to 2012. She guided Navarro to three straight winning seasons while appearing in the NJCAA post-season tournament each year. She also coached the Texas Image Volleyball Club’s 15′s Mizuno Elite team in Dallas, Texas. Porter became an assistant coach at Colorado in 2012 and was responsible for assisting in the daily operations of the volleyball program including recruiting, training, communication with prospects, travel, and game preparation. As a player, Porter was a four-time All-American (two-time AVCA and two-time Volleyball Magazine) at UCLA, and was named the Volleyball Magazine National Player of the Year in 2000. She was also a star on the basketball court and in track and field and was inducted into the UCLA Hall of Fame for all three sports. Porter played in 110 matches (397 sets) and recorded 2,255 kills, 4,936 attacks, 1,119 digs, 270 blocks, 2,515 points and hit .281 for the Bruins. She is UCLA’s career leader in kills, kills per set and attacks. Porter became the first Pac-10 player to record 2,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs. Her digs total (1,119) currently ranks 12th in school history. She helped the Bruins to four straight appearances in the NCAA tournament, advancing to the Elite Eight three times (1999-2001). One of the best athletes in UCLA’s storied history, Porter also competed for the Bruins in basketball and track and field. In 2001 she ranked second in the Pac-10 in rebounding (8.1 rpg), third in blocked shots (1.77 bpg) and 11th in scoring (13.0 ppg). Her 39 blocked shots that season ranks second all-time in Bruins’ history. As a member of the track and field team, she scored three times at the Pac-10 Outdoor Championships. In 2001 and 1999 she placed third in the triple jump and in 2000 she was sixth. Porter graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in history from UCLA. The Tyler, Texas native earned her master’s in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University-Irvine in Irvine, California. She was an inaugural inductee into the Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame in 2013. After college, she became a member of the USA Volleyball Women’s National Team from 2001-2004. She also played professional volleyball internationally from 2001-2010 for Gigantes De Carolina, a professional team in Puerto Rico, and was named the league’s MVP in 2003 and 2004. She helped lead the team to five straight league titles (2003-08). She also played for Bargas De Toledo in Toledo, Spain in 2005.