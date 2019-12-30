Man arrested in connection with burglaries at post office branches in Louisiana and Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with burglaries of post office branches in Louisiana and Texas, authorities say.
Paul Wayne Kennedy, 37, was arrested after surveillance images were posted on CrimeStoppers pages, according to authorities, who say multiple tips to Beauregard Parish and Vernon Parish CrimeStoppers identified Kennedy as the person in the images. He will face multiple counts of attempted burglary and theft in Beauregard Parish, as well as charges in Vernon Parish.
Louisiana post office branches in Singer and Evans were burglarized, as well as the post office branch in Bon Weir, Texas. Authorities previously said the robberies happened either on the evening of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or early the following morning.
Kennedy was arrested in east Texas. He has an outstanding warrant for burglary in Rusk County, Texas, a bank fraud warrant out of Calcasieu Parish and a forgery warrant in Longview, Texas.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information about parcels and packages stolen from the Evans post office.
Authorities ask anyone who ordered a package or sent a parcel that hasn’t been received to contact Chief Detective Rhonda Jordan at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-7248. You will need to provide an invoice or description of the item.
