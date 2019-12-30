Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-CHURCH-SHOOTING-TEXAS
Police: Parishioners kill man who fatally shoots 2 at church
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (AP) — Police say congregants returned fire and fatally shot a gunman who killed two people in a church near Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday. Authorities at a Sunday evening news conference praised the two congregants who opened fire as part of a volunteer security team at West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was unclear if the two people who were killed were the two who returned fire on the gunman. Britt Farmer, senior minister of the church, said, “We lost two great men today, but it could have been a lot worse."
WOMAN KILLED-BROTHER ARRESTED
Sheriff's office: Pregnant woman fatally stabbed in Texas
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a pregnant woman was stabbed to death at her home near the Texas capital and her brother has been charged in her murder. The Travis County sheriff's office says an autopsy conducted Saturday confirmed that 32-year-old Jennifer Chioma Ebichi of Pflugerville was in her first trimester of pregnancy. Deputies found Ebichi on Friday on the kitchen floor at the home near Austin. She died at the scene. Her brother, 25-year-old Michael Ify Egwuagu, was arrested and charged with murder. The former University of Texas at San Antonio football player is jailed in Travis County on a $500,000 bond.
DALLAS MORNING NEWS-TEXAN OF THE YEAR
A Holocaust survivor is Dallas newspaper's Texan of the Year
DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Morning News said Sunday it named a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor as its Texan of the Year for being a source of hope and inspiration for his message of tolerance, fairness and forgiveness. Dallas resident Max Glauben, who was born in Poland, speaks often about surviving the Warsaw Ghetto and Nazi concentration camps as Jew during World War II. Glauben, whose parents and brother were killed in the Holocaust, is one of the founders of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Dallas Morning News editorial page editor Brendan Miniter says Glauben is a reminder that “kindness can overcome hatred.”
VICTIMS OF ASYLUM
Denied asylum, migrants return to place they fear most: home
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — U.S. pressure on Mexico and Central America means that tens of thousands of asylum-seeking migrants have already been expelled from the United States to Mexico. They wait there in immigration limbo. Thousands more have been flown directly back to the dangerous places where their journeys started. Among them were a couple who built a successful small grocery in Honduras, only to run afoul of the local gangs. Returned to their dangerous city, they could not meet the gangsters' extortion demands. The man disappeared, and almost certainly was killed; his pregnant wife plans to get to the U.S., somehow.
CONVENIENCE STORE-INCENTIVES
Georgia city sets $2.3M in work for giant convenience store
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Middle Georgia governments will spend almost $2.3 million on traffic and utility improvements to attract a a branch of mammoth Texas convenience store chain Buc-ee's. The Telegraph of Macon reports the committments by the city of Warner Robins and Peach County are part of a deal for Buc-ee's to invest at least $35 million. Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms said city leaders hope people stopping for Buc-ee's will visit other local attractions. The Warner Robins Buc-ee's is expected to open in early 2021. Long a Texas phenomenon, Buc-ee's opened its first store outside the Lone Star state in January in Robertsdale, Alabama.
MUSIC VIDEO-AMBUSH
Texas sheriff: 2 dead, seven shot in music video 'ambush'
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and seven others were wounded by gunfire when a group filming a rap music video was “ambushed” near Houston. The Harris County sheriff's office said Saturday morning that 20-year-old Gonzalo Gonzalez and 22-year-old Jonathan Jimenez died at the scene Friday night. The sheriff's office said the seven injured were taken to hospitals and ranged in age from 17 to 23. Sheriff's officials say they don't know a motive or have any suspects. Gonzalez says he doesn't know the performers or anyone else involved in the video.
TWO DEAD-CHEMICAL TANK
2 die while cleaning chemical tank at Houston-area business
PASADENA, Texas (AP) — Authorities say two workers cleaning a chemical tank at business near Houston died after apparently becoming overcome by fumes. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet Saturday that deputies responded to the plant overnight in Pasadena, located just southeast of Houston. Gonzalez says deputies found two men dead at the scene. Witnesses told deputies that the men had climbed inside the tank to clean it and were overcome by fumes. The sheriff's office hasn't said what kind of chemical was involved or name the business. It has not responded to a request for additional details.