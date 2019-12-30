Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — U.S. pressure on Mexico and Central America means that tens of thousands of asylum-seeking migrants have already been expelled from the United States to Mexico. They wait there in immigration limbo. Thousands more have been flown directly back to the dangerous places where their journeys started. Among them were a couple who built a successful small grocery in Honduras, only to run afoul of the local gangs. Returned to their dangerous city, they could not meet the gangsters' extortion demands. The man disappeared, and almost certainly was killed; his pregnant wife plans to get to the U.S., somehow.