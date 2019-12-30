Lake Charles man accused of attempted carjacking in Iowa

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of attempting to carjack a vehicle in Iowa Sunday.
Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent said Lamarr Jamine Castille, 30, is accused of attempting to take a vehicle from another person on Lambert Street. Vincent said the victim managed to escape and drove to the Iowa Police Department around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers went to the area of the alleged incident and apprehended Castille.
The investigation is still ongoing.
