Lake Charles man accused of attempted carjacking in Iowa
Lake Charles man Lamar Jamine Castille is accused of attempting to carjack a vehicle in Iowa Sunday. (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
December 30, 2019 at 5:50 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 5:50 PM

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of attempting to carjack a vehicle in Iowa Sunday.

Iowa Police Chief Keith Vincent said Lamarr Jamine Castille, 30, is accused of attempting to take a vehicle from another person on Lambert Street. Vincent said the victim managed to escape and drove to the Iowa Police Department around 11:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers went to the area of the alleged incident and apprehended Castille.

The investigation is still ongoing.

