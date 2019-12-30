Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jason Garrett says he doesn't know if he'll return as coach of the Dallas Cowboys after they were eliminated from the playoffs despite a 47-16 season-ending win over Washington. Owner Jerry Jones won't even acknowledge that there's a decision to make, even with Garrett in the final year of his contract. Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns, but the defending NFC East champions were eliminated from the postseason when Philadelphia beat the New York Giants. The Cowboys lost control of their playoff fate with a 17-9 loss to the Eagles last week.
HOUSTON (AP) — Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans ran their way into the playoffs. Tennessee beat a Houston Texans team that rested several starters and set up an intriguing first-round matchup with New England. Henry rushed for a season-high 211 yards and three touchdowns in the Titans' 35-14 victory. The Texans beat the Titans two weeks ago to take control of the AFC South, allowing Houston to sit quarterback Deshaun Watson and other key players with the division title secure. The Titans will visit New England next weekend in the playoffs, while Houston will host Buffalo.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James became the ninth player in NBA history with 9,000 assists and Anthony Davis scored 23 points as the Los Angeles Lakes defeated the Dallas Mavericks 108-95. James, who turns 35 on Monday, reached the milestone with 4:35 remaining in the first quarter when he fired an outlet pass to Davis three-quarters of the way down the court for a dunk. It was one of 13 assists on the night for James, who finished with 13 points. Davis was 8 of 12 from the field in his 26th game this season with 20 or more points
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans decided that resting some banged up players before next week's playoff game was more important than beating the Tennessee Titans. Houston had no chance to improve its playoff seeding after Kansas City won earlier Sunday. Quarterback Deshaun Watson was active but did not play against the Titans, who won 35-14. The Texans beat the Titans two weeks ago to take control of the AFC South and locked up the division last week. Houston will host Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lonzo Ball highlighted a season-high 27-point performance with a career-high seven 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the under-manned Houston Rockets 127-112 for their fourth straight victory. E'Twaun Moore hit five 3s and scored a season-high 25 for New Orleans. The Pelicans trailed by nine early in the fourth quarter before suddenly seizing control against a Houston squad without James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Clint Capela. Brandon Ingram added 27 points and Jrue Holiday 25 for New Orleans. Houston's Eric Gordon scored 20 points in his first game since having arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-November.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored the go-ahead goal late in Dallas' four-goal third period, and the Stars rallied past the Arizona Coyotes 4-2. Hintz’s team-leading 13th goal of the season made it 3-2 with 4:09 left to play. Mattias Janmark sealed the Stars’ second straight win with an empty-netter with 1:36 remaining. Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist, Alexander Radulov also scored, and Anton Khudobin stopped 33 shots for the Stars. Conor Garland had a goal and assist for Arizona, and Taylor Hall scored his first goal at home this season for his new team less after being acquired from New Jersey on Dec 16.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — James Harden has been scratched from the Houston Rockets' lineup night against the recently surging New Orleans Pelicans. Harden had been listed as questionable with a right toe sprain after scoring 44 points in Houston's 108-98 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Harden also has knee swelling stemming from a collision in that game, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. That left Houston without three prominent players against a Pelicans squad that has won three straight and four of five. Guard Russell Westbrook already was scheduled to sit out for rest and center Clint Capela was out with a right heel bruise.
WICHITA, Kansas (AP) — Grant Sherfield posted 15 points, shooting a perfect 6-for-6, grabbed 11 rebounds for his first double-double and Wichita State beat Abilene Christian 84-66. Sherfield scored 11 points after halftime when he grabbed five rebounds blocked a shot and had three steals. Tyson Etienne added 13 points for Wichita State (11-1), which earned its fifth straight victory. Jaime Echenique added 12 points and Jamarius Burton 11.