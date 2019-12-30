Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — James Harden has been scratched from the Houston Rockets' lineup night against the recently surging New Orleans Pelicans. Harden had been listed as questionable with a right toe sprain after scoring 44 points in Houston's 108-98 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. Harden also has knee swelling stemming from a collision in that game, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said. That left Houston without three prominent players against a Pelicans squad that has won three straight and four of five. Guard Russell Westbrook already was scheduled to sit out for rest and center Clint Capela was out with a right heel bruise.