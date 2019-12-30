Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The matchup is set for a tantalizing College Football Playoff national championship game. On one side is defending national champion Clemson and its 29-game winning streak. On the other is unbeaten and No. 1 LSU and its Heisman Trophy winner. But first, there is a 15-day break in the playoffs. LSU and Clemson will play the final game of the 2019 college football season on Jan. 13 in New Orleans after winning semifinals Saturday night. Television viewership was strong for the semifinals. ESPN says Ohio State-Clemson drew more viewers than any semifinal not played on New Year's Day in the six-year history of the playoff. ESPN will try to keep the college football conversation going with lower-level bowl games scheduled for Jan. 2, 3, 4 and 6.