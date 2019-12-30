FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns as we change the calendar to 2020

At this time the rain looks to be quick moving and that should limit the flooding concern. Although there may be some locally heavy bands of rain that could cause localized street flooding. On average I expect 1 to 3 inches of rain over both days. However due to the lack of rain the past few weeks I do not expect widespread flooding problems, unless we see more rain than anticipated. Forecasting rainfall amounts is very difficult more than 24 hours in advance, so continue to monitor our forecasts for updates over the coming days.