FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns as we change the calendar to 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was a sunny and nice day with highs that topped out in the 50s and 60s. Overall Tuesday should be a repeat, but changes arrive as we begin 2020.
Tonight will be clear and cold with lows ranging from near freezing north of I-10 to the low 40s at the coast. Frost is likely in all areas north of I-10, and possible as far south as the Intracoastal Waterway. So make sure you bring in or cover any plants that could be damaged by frost.
Once the sun comes up Tuesday we will begin to warm up with temperatures topping out in the low 60s under sunny skies.
Clouds will begin to return Tuesday night, but rain looks unlikely. So, any New Year’s Eve plans should not be impacted by the weather! Temperatures will still be cool with lows by Wednesday morning ranging from the mid 30s north of I-10 to the mid 40s at the coast.
Clouds will continue to increase through the day Wednesday with scattered showers beginning during the afternoon hours. Rain will likely become more widespread Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The chance of rain will be 60% Wednesday and Thursday, but near 100% Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
At this time the rain looks to be quick moving and that should limit the flooding concern. Although there may be some locally heavy bands of rain that could cause localized street flooding. On average I expect 1 to 3 inches of rain over both days. However due to the lack of rain the past few weeks I do not expect widespread flooding problems, unless we see more rain than anticipated. Forecasting rainfall amounts is very difficult more than 24 hours in advance, so continue to monitor our forecasts for updates over the coming days.
We will dry out quickly late Thursday with sunny conditions expected for Friday through the weekend! Temperatures will be near or just below normal. Lows will be lowest Saturday and Sunday mornings when most areas will reach the 30s, while afternoon highs will top out in the low 60s. Frost will be possible Sunday morning and possibly Saturday morning if the wind subsides enough.
Another warming trend begins early next week with rain possible Tuesday as the next cold front passes through.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
