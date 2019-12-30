FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly end to 2019; rain returning later in the week

It will cool off very quickly this evening with temperatures after sunset falling into to the 40s and into the 30s overnight. Patchy areas of frost down to I-10 will be likely with more of a widespread frost north of I-10 to start the day on Tuesday with low temperatures closer to freezing briefly over our northern parishes before warming back up into the lower 60s areawide by tomorrow afternoon. Sunshine continues as cool high pressure sets up over the state.