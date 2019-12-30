FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly end to 2019; rain returning later in the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures back on the chilly side this morning, you’ll need a jacket before heading out this morning as most of Southwest Louisiana starts out in the 40s this morning with wind chill values closer to the upper 30s. Clouds continue to move out as sunshine sets up for a nice return this afternoon. It won’t be nearly and warm and certainly not as humid though with afternoon high temperatures around 60 degrees.
It will cool off very quickly this evening with temperatures after sunset falling into to the 40s and into the 30s overnight. Patchy areas of frost down to I-10 will be likely with more of a widespread frost north of I-10 to start the day on Tuesday with low temperatures closer to freezing briefly over our northern parishes before warming back up into the lower 60s areawide by tomorrow afternoon. Sunshine continues as cool high pressure sets up over the state.
As we get ready to ring in the New Year, the rain holds off, with temperatures dropping into the 40s. New Year’s Day starts off a bit cloudier with the possibility of some late-afternoon and evening showers developing thanks to a disturbance moving up the coastline.
Better rain chances hold off until Thursday. The latest computer models try to keep the heaviest rainfall amounts over southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi while still showing around 1 to 2 inches of rain possible over Southwest Louisiana through Friday.
A reinforcing cold front will sweep through on Friday, clearing skies and cooling temperatures down a bit for by the end of the week and weekend. The current forecast brings sunshine back for Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.