Saints annihilate Carolina to end regular season 13-3

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Much like the LSU-Oklahoma matchup on Saturday, the final result of the Saints-Panthers was apparent in the first half. The Black and Gold absolutely crushed the Carolina Panthers, 42-10, to end the regular season 13-3.
The Saints currently own the 3-seed in the NFC. They can move up to the 2-seed with a Seahawks win over the Niners. The Packers beat the Lions, 23-20, to seal up a bye next weekend.
Alvin Kamara found the end zone twice in the first quarter. Kamara scored from 15 yards out, and 1-yard out to give the Saints a 14-0 lead.
Tight end Jared Cook produced the catch of the day with a 21-yard TD. The veteran’s eye-popping grab increased the Saints advantage to 35-0.
Drew Brees ended the afternoon going 19-of-30, 253 yards, and 3 TD’s. Tre’Quan Smith and Taysom Hill also grabbed strikes from No. 9 for a touchdown.
The Black and Gold defense also notched a number on the scoreboard. Former Panther, A.J. Klein, produced a pick-six from 14 yards out.
