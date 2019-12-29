FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cold front is moving through, temperatures dropping overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen temperatures in the lower 70′s ahead of the cold front today, but showers and storms have moved through the region and that has shifted out winds from the south to the northwest, which is ushering in much drier and cooler air. Where the rain has cleared, temperatures have dropped into the upper 50′s and where the rain is moving out of currently temperatures are dropping into the lower 60′s. This is going to be the next weather story for the next several days as cooler weather returns to Southwest Louisiana. As we move through the rest of the afternoon and evening we will begin to see clearing across the region and that is going to allow for temperatures to drop. If you are planning on heading out this evening make sure to grab a coat as you head out because temperatures will be dropping through the middle 50′s into the lower 50′s the later in the evening we go. As we head into the overnight hours into Monday morning we can expect temperatures to start out in the lower 40′s for the I-10 corridor with a few upper 30′s possible for areas to the north. The real deciding factor is how calm will the winds get to see how cold we will get, but no matter the case lower 40′s for the majority of us so it will be very chilly.