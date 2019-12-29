FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The cold front is moving through, temperatures dropping overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We have seen temperatures in the lower 70′s ahead of the cold front today, but showers and storms have moved through the region and that has shifted out winds from the south to the northwest, which is ushering in much drier and cooler air. Where the rain has cleared, temperatures have dropped into the upper 50′s and where the rain is moving out of currently temperatures are dropping into the lower 60′s. This is going to be the next weather story for the next several days as cooler weather returns to Southwest Louisiana. As we move through the rest of the afternoon and evening we will begin to see clearing across the region and that is going to allow for temperatures to drop. If you are planning on heading out this evening make sure to grab a coat as you head out because temperatures will be dropping through the middle 50′s into the lower 50′s the later in the evening we go. As we head into the overnight hours into Monday morning we can expect temperatures to start out in the lower 40′s for the I-10 corridor with a few upper 30′s possible for areas to the north. The real deciding factor is how calm will the winds get to see how cold we will get, but no matter the case lower 40′s for the majority of us so it will be very chilly.
As we go into Monday, high pressure begins to move in and we see mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with no threat of rain but high temperatures will be around ten degrees cooler than what we saw over the past several days. Highs tomorrow topping out in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s, but I think we will all take the sunny weather returning as well as the lower humidity values. Overnight temperatures will once again be cold as we head into the upper 30′s for lows heading into Tuesday morning. High pressure remains in place for Tuesday as well, so sunshine will be the main story once again as highs will remain in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s much like what we saw on Monday. I know there will be some New Year’s Eve celebrations going on as we move into the evening hours and the good news for everyone hoping for dry weather for some of the fireworks and outside activities is that rain is not in the forecast at this time. A few clouds may begin to move in as we head into the evening and overnight time frame, but the rain looks to hold off until New Year’s Day.
New Year’s Day starts off chilly as we see lows in the lower 40′s and clouds will be around to start the day as moisture returns ahead of our next disturbance that will bring in rain as we head into the afternoon hours. Highs will remain cool and around average for this time of year as temperatures will top out in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s. Rain will become more widespread into Wednesday evening as a disturbance moves in from the south bringing a few rain showers for the afternoon, with more steady rain lasting into the overnight time frame. Thursday will be the wetter day out of the two as rain last the majority of the day with temperatures a little warmer thanks to the return of southerly flow. Highs Thursday will top off in the upper 60′s, but we will have to deal with the rain. Friday we may see a few showers early, but then clearing occurs later in the day according to the latest model guidance.
The good news as of now as we look towards the end of next week into the weekend it looks to be dry with very seasonable temperatures so fingers crossed the trend continues. For now it looks nice for New Year’s Eve and all the celebration plans look to be good to go. Have a safe and Happy New Year’s!
