Fans welcome home the Tigers after Peach Bowl win

Despite that big win, the team needs a little pick me up. Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger’s daughter-in-law, along with four other people died in a plane crash on the way to the game yesterday. Perhaps that’s why the tigers decided to take a somber approach to the meet and greet at the gate. But that’s the thing about fans, they stick around anyway, “We wanted to come last night. Thinking they were coming last night,” says Jennifer Sigler. “We were ready.”