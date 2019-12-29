Fans welcome home the Tigers after Peach Bowl win

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans welcomed the Tigers home with cheers after the team’s December 28 win in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
The team returned to the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Sunday, Dec. 29 just after 10:30 a.m.
Jane Dunlap was covered in LSU paraphernalia, ” One way or the other I’m getting out here,” she says. Dunlap says she’s been following the LSU football team since the Billy Cannon era. “I’ve never seen anything like this,” she adds.
The crowd got as close as possible to get a glance at the newly crowned Peach Bowl champs. 6-year-old Becca Duplantis wanted something special from the newest Heisman Trophy winner for Christmas, “ A Joe Burrow autograph,” she says.
Despite that big win, the team needs a little pick me up. Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger’s daughter-in-law, along with four other people died in a plane crash on the way to the game yesterday. Perhaps that’s why the tigers decided to take a somber approach to the meet and greet at the gate. But that’s the thing about fans, they stick around anyway, “We wanted to come last night. Thinking they were coming last night,” says Jennifer Sigler. “We were ready.”
As the team filed off the plane, dozens cheered and remembered how the current players are continuing an honorable winning tradition. “My whole life I’ve never seen a dynasty like this,” Sigler says.
Even the newest of fans can’t resist the Joe Burrow wave of fandom that has taken over. Camille Sigler says her entire room is covered in Joe Burrow's pictures.
LSU Freshman, Nico Budde hand-painted the Heisman patch on a jacket, “I did it yesterday in a state of panic before the game because I was getting so nervous,” he says.
LSU now advances to the College Football Playoff National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.
