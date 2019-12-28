Post office burglary in Beauregard Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Dec. 26, deputies responded to an attempted burglary and theft at the Singer Post Office.
The Evans Post Office in Vernon Parish was also burglarized and packages stolen during the same time frame as this burglary, according to the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office.
On the night of Dec. 25, footage was recovered of a person of interest in Beauregard Parish.
If you have any information, please call (337) 463-3281. All callers will remain anonymous. Crime-Stoppers is offering a reward for information.
