No. 1 LSU nearly a 2 TD favorite over No. 4 Oklahoma

"We haven’t talked about any individual awards, accomplishments in our meetings. I think we have left that stuff behind. We haven’t talked about the pressures of the playoff game or nothing like this. we’re going to approach this game just like any other game. The only thing I told them, ‘we come to a playoff game, not a bowl.’ I do believe we are going to play loose if there is any indication of the way they have been all week. They have been loose all week. They’ve had great practices. I don’t think the pressure of a big game is going to get to these guys. They have great leadership, but we’ll see. you never can tell until the game comes,” Orgeron said.