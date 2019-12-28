Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-ALLIGATOR-BAN-LAWSUIT
Judge blocks California's alligator ban after Louisiana sues
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked a California law banning the import and sale of alligator and crocodile products. The judge has also scheduled an April 24 hearing on Louisiana's request for a longer-lasting order. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Friday that it's a first step toward protecting an industry that creates jobs and contributes to coastal restoration. Online court records show that Mueller granted the request for such an order Sunday, saying both sides had agreed to it. She notes that California is not conceding anything by such agreement.
AP-US-INDUSTRIAL-HEMP-APPROVAL
USDA OKs hemp plans for Louisiana, Ohio, New Jersey
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved industrial hemp licensing plans for Louisiana, Ohio and New Jersey. The states are the first to get such approval, though 34 other states have hemp research or pilot projects under a 2014 law. Louisiana's Agriculture and Forestry commissioner says he's pleased to be on track to issue licenses for the 2020 planting season. The federal government legalized hemp last year. Hemp is related to and looks like marijuana but contains only traces of THC, the chemical in marijuana that gets people high. Hemp fiber and seeds are used to produce textiles, rope, paper, cosmetics, fuel, and CBD, among other things.
CARJACKING-PREGNANT WOMAN HIT
Suspect in Louisiana carjacking of pregnant woman surrenders
CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man accused of carjacking a pregnant woman, hitting her with the vehicle and driving off with her two children inside has surrendered to authorities. The children weren't harmed. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports 18-year-old Dedric Hurst of Chalmette turned himself in Friday to face two counts of aggravated kidnapping and carjacking. The woman told deputies she was unloading groceries from her car when he got in and started to drive away. She was struck as he drove off. She was taken to a hospital and later released. Deputies found the vehicle abandoned blocks away with the two children still inside.
DOG FIGHTING BUST
7 arrested in Louisiana dog fighting bust
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) — Seven people have been arrested on charges of dog fighting in south Louisiana and officials say more arrests may still be pending. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre on Friday said deputies responded to a call regarding dog fighting at a residence in Donaldsonville on Dec. 20. Detectives rounded up 10 dogs, two of them had been fighting and were severely injured. One of the injured dogs died. News outlets report investigators also searched 10 vehicles left at the scene and seized drugs, guns, cash, dog fighting paraphernalia, and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.
TAX REFUNDS OWED
Louisiana still seeking refunds from thousands
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 6,000 Louisianans still owe nearly $2 million in accidentally issued tax refunds and some residents may be getting billed by the Louisiana Department of Revenue. Around 6,230 Louisiana taxpayers have yet to return double tax refunds accidentally sent out in March. The department is still attempting to collect $1,895,749 as of Monday, Dec 23. Those 6,000 plus taxpayers are still being sent collection notices in an effort to retrieve the money. Those who owe can contact the department to return the full amount in a lump sum or set up a repayment plan.
SPILLWAY LAWSUIT
Lawsuit: US Army spillway opening hurts wildlife, localities
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A lawsuit in Mississippi alleges the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Mississippi River Commission hurt wildlife and localities by opening the Bonnet Carré Spillway in Louisiana for prolonged periods of time without considering the consequences. The federal lawsuit filed this week by several cities, counties and groups accuses the corps and commission of violating federal law by opening the spillway more frequently. News outlets report the lawsuit seeks a temporary injunction that requires the corps to consult local governments about how to minimize the impacts of opening the spillway. It also wants the defendants to study the impacts of frequent spillway openings and offer ways to mitigate damage.
STATE PRISON FIRE SUICIDE
Louisiana inmate sets self afire, dies
ANGOLA, La. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate in Louisiana's maximum-security prison set himself on fire in the Louisiana State Penitentiary and died in a hospital. He's identified as 62-year-old Joel Baker. A state corrections news release Thursday said Baker was serving life on three counts of aggravated rape and lesser sentences on other sex convictions in 1989 in Franklin Parish. Corrections spokesman Ken Pastorick says Baker was found in critical condition Sunday morning and died Christmas Eve in a Baton Rouge hospital. He says all evidence indicates suicide.
T25-CFP-PEACH BOWL
Oklahoma definite outsider in this College Football Playoff
ATLANTA (AP) — Oklahoma has claimed more national titles than any team in the College Football Playoff. But history doesn't carry much weight this year. The fourth-ranked Sooners are the clear outsider in a field that also includes No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson. Beyond any doubt, those three have established themselves as the nation's best teams over the course of the long season. All three have perfect 13-0 records. All three have sampled the top spot in either the CFP or Associated Press rankings. Oklahoma, on other hand, has to overcome a shocking loss to Kansas State.