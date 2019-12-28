Judge Leland Coltharp Jr. passes away

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A longstanding judge in Vernon and Beauregard parish passes away at the age of 93.
Retired District Judge Leland Coltharp, Jr. died on Dec. 26, at his home in DeRidder.
Judge Coltharp spent over a decade presiding over cases in Beauregard and Vernon Parishes. He was also the inaugural judge for a then newly created 36th Judicial District Court in Beauregard Parish, which he served until his retirement in 1990.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, at the First United Methodist Church in DeRidder with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service begins.
