Heidi Broussard’s childhood friend reflects on the person she was; discusses candlelight vigil on Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Though Heidi Broussard had many friends, there are many others who feel as though they know her after following her disappearance and tragic end.
The public is invited to a candlelight vigil Saturday evening to honor Heidi.
It’s never easy to bid farewell to a dear friend. But to those who grew up with Heidi Broussard it’s crushing to see a childhood friend grow into a young mother and then be taken away under such horrific circumstances.
Lifelong friend Rachel Powell says their friendship was the best kind.
“You could not see each other for days, months and when we saw each other again it was like we never left each other. We picked right back up where we let off,” said Powell.
And she says others were drawn to her.
“She had that kind of charisma about her. She walked into a room and she would just light up the room,” said Powell.
As they grew into adults, they continued to be part of each other’s lives and their children's lives.
“Heidi was the maid of honor in my wedding. She was also the maid of honor in my sister's wedding. My mom is Heidi’s nanny, I’m Silas' nanny, other people call it godmother,” said Powell.
Rachel visited Heidi in Austin shortly before her death. Those happy memories will likely help to sustain her.
“The last memory I have of Heidi is the best memory I could have ever left with her. I have video of her opening presents because we had brought her presents for the baby. Heidi was truly happy, and she was living the best life that she could ever live,” said Powell.
Powell says it's hard to imagine life without Heidi. Though she will always be part of her.
“Heidi would want to be remembered as that person who loved so many people and people loved her. And when I say we were close, every summer we would spend the entire summer together. To know that someone could hurt someone so loving, it hurts. You don't expect to bury your best friend,” said Powell.
She hopes to be part of Heidi’s children's lives and to help keep her memory alive.
“I will tell them, Silas and Margo, that their mother did everything that she could to love them, to cherish them, to show them who God was,” he said.
The upcoming candlelight vigil is an opportunity for those who knew Heidi and who knew of her to extend love and support to those struggling with the loss of one so dear.
The candlelight vigil to honor the memory of Heidi Broussard is at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Lake Charles Civic Center near the Goose Fountain and organizers say candles will be provided.
Powell says they are trying to raise money to help cover funeral expenses and to fund the education of Broussard’s children. She says people can donate at Zelle using email address heidimargo2019@gmail.com or she says go to any chase bank and contribute to “The Finding Heidi and Margo fund,” which she says was started before Broussard’s body was discovered.
