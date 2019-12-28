FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy day, showers beginning to move in ahead of the cold front

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a warm and mostly cloudy day with a few peaks of sunshine poking through during the earlier morning hours. As we have moved into the afternoon hours a few more showers are beginning to blossom across Southwest Louisiana and that will be the theme as we continue into the evening time frame. The more widespread rain looks to hold off until after dark and as we move into the midnight hour we begin to see a little more widespread shower activity. Temperatures though today have been very warm today as just about everyone has seen temperatures in the middle 70′s today the one exception was down towards the coastline where highs have only reached the middle 60′s. If you are planning on heading out this evening you can expect a very muggy and warm evening ahead as temperatures stay in the middle 60′s for the majority of the night and dew points in the middle and upper 60′s. Definitely bring the rain jacket along as showers are possible at just about any point during the evening as we see such a moisture rich environment. The rain won’t be heavy, but it will be off and on.
As we wake up on Sunday morning the cold front begins to inch it’s way closer to our area. Temperatures will be very mild as we see temperatures starting out in the lower 60′s. The heavier rain will be moving in right around the time we are waking up and will linger through the middle of the morning time frame into the early afternoon. We are under a marginal risk for thunderstorms tomorrow, which is a low risk on the severe weather spectrum, but it is worth monitoring as we go through the morning hours. The primary threat would be damaging winds with heavy rainfall. With clouds being around through the overnight hours and the early arrival of the front, that will help to keep the severe threat to a minimum across Southwest Louisiana. Regardless there will be some heavy rain around the area as the front moves through so make sure to have that rain jacket and umbrella handy for the majority of the day. Rainfall totals will range from around a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch, with localized higher totals where a heavier band of rain moves through or in a thunderstorm. Highs will occur around the lunchtime hour as we see highs in the upper 60′s to near 70 tomorrow before the front pushes through and begins to clear things out and really drop temperatures as we go into the overnight hours. As we wake up on Monday morning definitely make sure to grab the coats as temperatures will start in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.
Sunshine does make a return as we head into the Monday time frame as a brief stint of high pressure settles in allowing for plenty of sun as well as northerly flow, bringing in cooler temperatures and much drier air. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 60′s with morning lows in the lower 40′s so definitely need a coat to start out the day, and a jacket through the afternoon hours. temperatures though much closer to average for this time of year through the rest of the week as highs will be in the middle 60′s and lows in the lower and middle 50′s.
As for New Year’s Eve we can expect sunshine to start the day with a few clouds beginning to move their way in as we move into the later stages of the evening. Highs will be in the lower 60′s so a pleasant day across the Southwest Louisiana, with the temperatures dropping back into the lower 50′s as we begin the New Year’s celebrations. The good news is according to the latest model guidance the rain stay away, but the same may not be said as we head into New Year’s Day. A few showers could begin to work their way in as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. The Thursday more widespread rain moves through the area and lingers into Friday. Still some time to sort out next weeks rain, but as for tonight through Sunday morning make sure to download the KPLC weather app for the latest push alerts and live look at radar.
