FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy day, showers beginning to move in ahead of the cold front

As we wake up on Sunday morning the cold front begins to inch it’s way closer to our area. Temperatures will be very mild as we see temperatures starting out in the lower 60′s. The heavier rain will be moving in right around the time we are waking up and will linger through the middle of the morning time frame into the early afternoon. We are under a marginal risk for thunderstorms tomorrow, which is a low risk on the severe weather spectrum, but it is worth monitoring as we go through the morning hours. The primary threat would be damaging winds with heavy rainfall. With clouds being around through the overnight hours and the early arrival of the front, that will help to keep the severe threat to a minimum across Southwest Louisiana. Regardless there will be some heavy rain around the area as the front moves through so make sure to have that rain jacket and umbrella handy for the majority of the day. Rainfall totals will range from around a quarter of an inch to three quarters of an inch, with localized higher totals where a heavier band of rain moves through or in a thunderstorm. Highs will occur around the lunchtime hour as we see highs in the upper 60′s to near 70 tomorrow before the front pushes through and begins to clear things out and really drop temperatures as we go into the overnight hours. As we wake up on Monday morning definitely make sure to grab the coats as temperatures will start in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s.