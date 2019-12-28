Fatal plane crash in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) - A plane crash in Lafayette today has resulted in five fatalities, Lafayette stations KATC is reporting.
Officials says six people were inside the plane at the time of the crash. According to the Lafayette Fire Department, one person survived.
Three people on the ground were injured as well and taken to a hospital.
Witnesses say while trying to make an emergency landing, the plane hit a power line.
The plane crashed near the intersection of Feu Follet Road and Verot School Road, Lafayette police have confirmed.
