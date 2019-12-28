Fatal plane crash in Lafayette

Fatal plane crash in Lafayette
By Caroline Habetz | December 28, 2019 at 11:22 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 11:41 AM

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) - A plane crash in Lafayette today has resulted in five fatalities, Lafayette stations KATC is reporting.

Officials says six people were inside the plane at the time of the crash. According to the Lafayette Fire Department, one person survived.

Three people on the ground were injured as well and taken to a hospital.

Witnesses say while trying to make an emergency landing, the plane hit a power line.

Acadian Ambulance responded to the crash of a small civilian airplane in Lafayette, Louisiana, this morning and transported two patients to a local hospital.

The plane crashed near the intersection of Feu Follet Road and Verot School Road, Lafayette police have confirmed.

