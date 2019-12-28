Christmas can be put curbside

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Residents who have their trash picked up by Waste Management can put their unwanted Christmas decorations curbside.
According to Waste Management the decorations will be considered yard waste and nothing extra needs to be done.
Yard waste guidelines say tree, shrub, or bush clippings should be bundled for collection. Also tree limbs under six feet and four inches in diameter may be placed near the road.
Residents can also take the trees to either of the two Solid Waste Convenience Centers (both are closed Tuesday and Wednesday).
