SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 26, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 26, 2019.
Kenny Jules Sturlese, 38, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Antonio Vincent Green, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Stefani Renee Hensley, 22, Houston, TX: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Curtis Wayne Baglio Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Louis Christopher McGlone, 26, Lake Charles: Aggravated obstruction of a highway.
Dustin Michael Braxton, 21, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Scott Allen Stains, 38, Starks: Contempt of court.
Rebecca Esparza Salazar, 50, Houston, TX: Fourth offense DWI.
Richard Dale Booth, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Samuel Dean Moore, 33, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; domestic abuse of a pregnant victim.
Lindsey Hulett, 34, Sulphur: Aggravated obstruction of a highway; careless operation.
Theodore Thomas Hansborough, 40, Lake Charles: First offense illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons while in possession of a criminally dangerous substance; first offense possession of a synthetic marijuana.
Monica Latrice White, 30, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief.
Anthony Joseph Gobert, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges).
Elizabeth Gabrielle Hampton, 22, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); child endangerment.
Choserfer Dewayne Alexander, 39, Lake Charles: Proper equipment required on vehicles; aggravated flight from an officer; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Juleta Nicole Bell, 38, Dickinson, TX: First offense DWI; impeding the flow of traffic; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Brittany Marie Goines, 34, Lake Charles: Switching license plates; owner must secure registration; possession of a Schedule I drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Clifford John Bridge, 29, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Larry Charles Thomas Jr., 43, Pineville: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.