STORMY END TO THE WEEKEND: Cold front brings storms and chilly temperatures Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our weather pattern remains rather stagnant through Saturday with very little change in our dreary and damp pattern as occasional patches of drizzle or light rain will be the main focus of rain chances through the first half of the weekend. Limited sunshine in place will keep temperatures in the 60s for lows and lower 70s for highs as we settle in for a rather gloomy start to the weekend.
Storm chances will ramp up by Sunday morning as a strong cold front moves into the state from NW to SE beginning late Saturday night in the ArkLaTex. The bulk of the storms won’t arrive in Southwest Louisiana until early Sunday morning with a line of thunderstorms expected to move through before the noon hour.
Along this line of storms, strong gusty winds and heavy rain will be the primary concern. The severe weather parameters will be rather low for Southwest Louisiana, with the Storm Prediction Center highlighting a slightly higher chance of severe weather over the ArkLaTex as the line approaches the Shreveport area late Saturday night.
By the time the line arrives in Southwest Louisiana, the severe weather threat will likely be diminishing, although it would be a good idea just to remain weather aware as you get ready to begin your Sunday as a few storms could be on the strong side and a quick spin-up tornado can’t be totally ruled out in the realm of possibilities.
The timeline for storms to impact Southwest Louisiana will be between 3:00 AM and Noon Sunday. Rainfall totals of around one inch will be likely as the line moves through with localized totals closer to an inch and a half possible.
The rain should be exiting Southwest Louisiana by Sunday afternoon as skies clear out during the evening. Once the front approaches, temperatures will drop rather abruptly out of the 70s and into the 50s for the rest of the day before heading into the lower 40s Monday morning. Sunshine will return on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures remain noticeably cooler with lows in the 40s and highs closer to 60 during the afternoon.
Looking ahead to the start of 2020, computer models continue to back away from bringing our next storm system in until late Wednesday night and Thursday with the next rain chances. This would give a green light to those firework shows scheduled for Tuesday night and a dry start to 2020 on Wednesday before the rain arrives by Wednesday night and through the day Thursday. Next week’s storm system will likely bring a little more rain than the one that moves through late this weekend.
