Sports Person of the Week - Kate Turner

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur High School track and field stand out Kate Turner is this week’s KPLC 7 Sports Person of the week.
The senior signed her national letter of intent this week to attend Rice University, following in the footsteps of her older sister, two-time All-American Hannah Jackson. Jackson was also a KPLC 7 Sports Person of the Week back in 2014.
Turner was Southwest Louisiana’s best long jumper and sprinter this year as she finished fourth in Class 5A in the 100-meter dash and third in the state in long jump. Turner holds the Sulphur long jump record of 18 feet, 1 1/2 inches.
In July, Turner competed in the 2019 Down Under Championships in Australia, where she took home the under-18 long jump title. She jumped 5.25 meters (17.2 3/4) to win the event.
In addition to the track, she’s is also a drum major and trumpeter in the Sulphur band.
