SHSU puts streak on line vs Rice

SUPER SENIORS: Sam Houston State has relied heavily on its seniors. Kai Mitchell, Zach Nutall, Chad Bowie and RJ Smith have combined to account for 54 percent of the team's scoring this year and 61 percent of all Bearkats points over the team's last five games.DOMINANT DREW: Drew Peterson has connected on 40 percent of the 45 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 84 percent of his free throws this season.