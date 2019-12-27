Safe driving during the holidays

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As people enjoy the holidays this season authorities want to remind everyone to drive safely. This time of year can be a particularly busy time on the road and its important to take preventative steps and make safe choices since most holiday crashes can be prevented.
Here are a few reminders:
- Have a designated driver. If you’re going to a holiday party or just going to see friends and family make sure to have someone who is not impaired behind the wheel. And if you don’t have someone, remember to call a taxi, ride-sharing service, or just a trusted friend for a ride.
- Buckle-up. Day or night everyone in a vehicle is required to wear their seat-belt. This includes making sure small children have child car seats and booster seats. Statistics show that the chances of surviving a crash rise significantly if you are properly restrained.
- Avoid distractions. If you’re driving, make sure that you are attentive and focused on the road. Keep your hands on the wheel and don’t talk on the phone, text, eat, or search for items while your vehicle is in motion.
If you are a pedestrian or a bicyclist remember to wear bright clothing and remain aware of traffic on the roadway when crossing intersections. And always use proper lighting or reflective clothing when bicycling or exercising at night.
Motorcyclists should remember to always wear a D.O.T. approved helmet and have proper clothing to decrease the risk of serious injury during a crash.
Authorities ask anyone on the highway who sees a hazardous road condition on the or a reckless driver to call *LSP (*577) and report it to the nearest Louisiana State Police Troop location.
