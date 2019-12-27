Most common New Year’s Resolutions

There is no right way to do this. There isn’t even a guide you can follow. Everyone’s opinions are different when it comes to how to live life. The simplest answer to this is to do what makes you happy. Decide what you find important to you and put it first. If that is traveling more, then take that trip you have always wanted to. If it is spending more time with your family and friends, then have a day or night every week you dedicate to them.