LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We make a New Year’s Resolution every year in hopes that we will be better people by the end of that year. Whether it is about starting a new habit or quitting an old one they all serve the purpose of improving our lives. If you’re stuck and can’t choose a resolution for 2020, here is a list of the most common New Year’s Resolutions.
1.) Lose weight
Losing weight is one of the toughest resolutions to uphold. Instead of looking at losing weight as a giant milestone, take it step-by-step. Focus on eating healthier. Experts say 75% of weight loss is your diet. Exercise accounts for 25% of the weight loss journey. Just exercising three times a week for thirty minutes can bring results.
2.) Get organized
Simple ways to get organized include: writing things down, making schedules, not procrastinating, giving everything a place, and keep only what you need. Another popular choice in organizing your life was to de-clutter your life by knowing it is okay to let things go.
3.) Learn a new skill/hobby
This can mean nearly anything. Want to learn something new? Then, do it! This is the twenty-first century, the web has so many resources for how to do whatever skill/hobby you want. Youtube is the most common website for learning new things, but there are hundreds of other sites. If you prefer less hi-tech learning arrangements see if your local library has a book on the subject. You can even see if classes on the hobby are offered in your town.
4.) Live life to the fullest
There is no right way to do this. There isn’t even a guide you can follow. Everyone’s opinions are different when it comes to how to live life. The simplest answer to this is to do what makes you happy. Decide what you find important to you and put it first. If that is traveling more, then take that trip you have always wanted to. If it is spending more time with your family and friends, then have a day or night every week you dedicate to them.
5.) Save money
It is hard to save money when prices keep going up on everyday essentials. The trick isn’t really a trick at all, cut what is not essential. Cancel those automatic subscriptions and memberships, do you really need a monthly magazine or subscription boxes? No, most likely not. Cut down money spent on food. You don’t need to eat out for lunch everyday of buy more than what you’re eating at home. And the biggest one is paying off your debt.
6.) Read more
By reading more you are improving your vocabulary and writing skills, your communication skills are benefiting too. It helps your problem solving skills and opens your mind to new ideas. It inspires people and can teach consistency. Reading one book a month can help in all these areas and much more.
7.) Reduce stress
Reducing stress is the key to a happier life. There are so many ways to de-stress and most of them are very simple. Learn to say no and avoid procrastinating. Get more sleep. Practice deep breathing. Listen to soothing music. Keep a diary. The possibilities are endless.
