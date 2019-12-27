John F. Kennedy exhibit coming to Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An exhibit on the life and times of President John F. Kennedy is coming to Lake Charles next year.
The Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center announced the exhibit, “American Visionary: JFK’s Life and Times,” will open with a reception on Friday, January 10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is free and refreshments will be served, the statement said.
“The Kennedy exhibit will take viewers through his life in chronological order, beginning with a baby photo,” the Historic City Hall said. “It returns to the starting point, so the final photo shows his widow, Jackie, going to his funeral.”
The collection features 77 photographs and magazine covers from multiple archives in honor of Kennedy’s 100th birthday.
Highlights include a 1953 photo booth snapshot of the Kennedy newlyweds, possibly taken on their honeymoon and a candid photo of Kennedy playing with his baby daughter, Caroline, in 1958.
The Historic City Hall will also have the exhibit “Color Crescendo” featuring Dan Plummer and Gallery by the Lake on January 10.
