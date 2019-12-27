Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Oklahoma has claimed more national titles than any team in the College Football Playoff. But history doesn't carry much weight this year. The fourth-ranked Sooners are the clear outsider in a field that also includes No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson. Beyond any doubt, those three have established themselves as the nation's best teams over the course of the long season. All three have perfect 13-0 records. All three have sampled the top spot in either the CFP or Associated Press rankings. Oklahoma, on other hand, has to overcome a shocking loss to Kansas State.
ATLANTA (AP) — There is more evidence that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire may be a long shot to play for No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma. Edwards-Helaire has missed practice this week with a hamstring injury. He did not join his teammates at Thursday's media day event and was not seen in the portion of the session that was open to reporters. Coach Ed Orgeron says the junior was receiving treatment. Orgeron hasn't given up hope that Edwards-Helaire could be cleared to play. The Tigers are planning to use a committee approach at running back. One of the backups, John Emery Jr., says the bowl game will be his coming-out party.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and Ohio State co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley have been pulling double duty at the Fiesta Bowl. Both coordinators have been trying to prepare their current teams for the College Football Playoff semifinals while handle their duties as first-time head coaches. Scott was hired as South Florida's head coach in early December and Hafley was hired as Boston College's head coach a few days later. Both wanted to stick with their current schools until the season ends.
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — J'Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass and had a late scoring run to help Louisiana Tech beat Miami 14-0 in the only shutout in the Independence Bowl’s 44-game history. Louisiana Tech (10-3) hit double-digit victories for the first time since 1984 and ran its postseason winning streak to six. Miami (6-7) completed its second losing season in 12 years. Smith connected with Israel Tucker on a 26-yard touchdown strike on a screen pass in the second quarter, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive. Smith added an 8-yard scoring run with 1:15 left.
UNDATED (AP) — Between them Tom Brady and Drew Brees have played 38 pro football seasons. It's 39 if you count 2008 when the New England star wrecked his knee in Week 1. Both probably should be long retired and counting the days until their induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Instead, they're still slinging away _ and could be doing so against each other on Feb. 2 in a little thing called the Super Bowl. Both teams are 12-3 and have won their divisions.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mississippi State is making another quarterback change. The Bulldogs are doing it this time before they play Louisville in the Music City Bowl. Coach Joe Moorhead says Tommy Stevens will start after previously announcing freshman Garrett Shrader as the Bulldogs' starter. Moorhead says Shrader has an upper-body injury that prompted the change. The freshman will be joining Mississippi State in Nashville in the couple of days. Moorhead says Stevens will start with a different quarterback backing up the graduate transfer. Moorhead says the Bulldogs are experts this season at shuffling quarterbacks in and out of the lineup.