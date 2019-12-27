FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy day with a few showers around, rain chances increase over the weekend

The warmer weather will continue as we move into the weekend as highs on Saturday will be in the middle 70′s, while clouds remain in place as well as the chance for showers. If you have any plans that require to be outside the best bet will be to do it earlier rather than later as rain chances will be increasing as we move later in the day. While the rain chance won’t be zero tomorrow morning we will see much more scattered and isolated rain in nature compared to more widespread rain as we move into the overnight hours as the cold front continues to work its way in. Some of the rain could be heavy at times as we go into the evening and overnight, there could even be a few thunderstorms in the mix as we go overnight, but we aren’t looking for any severe weather as the storm prediction center has put us under the general risk of thunderstorms so we may see some heavy downpours as well as some gusty winds. Temperatures overnight will be very mild as we see lows in the lower 60′s once again, with highs topping off in the upper 60′s to near 70 for Sunday. The highs will occur during the middle of the day as the cold front will be pushing through the region as we reach to middle of the day to the later afternoon hours, and as that front passes we will begin to clear out and see temperatures dropping quickly. Rain chances will stay with us however through the lunchtime hour as the timing of the front has slowed down a little bit according to the latest model guidance. So heading off to church or any plans you may have earlier in the day, you’ll definitely want to keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy as widespread rain persist across Southwest Louisiana. As we do clear out Sunday evening, we will see temperatures dropping down into the lower 40′s for lows and will need to bring the coats back out as temperatures remain much more seasonable as we ring in the New Year.