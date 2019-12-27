FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cloudy day with a few showers around, rain chances increase over the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a cloudy and warm day across Southwest Louisiana as temperatures have climbed into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s with dew points in the the middle 60′s, which is making it feel very muggy outside. We have seen a few showers around the area and as we move forward into the overnight hours, the shower chances will continue. The upside is that it won’t be a complete washout so any plans that you may have will be okay, but you’ll want to take a rain jacket and umbrella as showers will be possible at just about any point in time since there is so much moisture in the air. As we move through the overnight hours we can expect temperatures to hold steady in the middle and upper 60′s as we see plenty of cloud cover as well as dew points in the 60′s, which will not allow for temperatures to drop below that number. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60′s, which is around ten to twenty degrees above average for this time of year.
The warmer weather will continue as we move into the weekend as highs on Saturday will be in the middle 70′s, while clouds remain in place as well as the chance for showers. If you have any plans that require to be outside the best bet will be to do it earlier rather than later as rain chances will be increasing as we move later in the day. While the rain chance won’t be zero tomorrow morning we will see much more scattered and isolated rain in nature compared to more widespread rain as we move into the overnight hours as the cold front continues to work its way in. Some of the rain could be heavy at times as we go into the evening and overnight, there could even be a few thunderstorms in the mix as we go overnight, but we aren’t looking for any severe weather as the storm prediction center has put us under the general risk of thunderstorms so we may see some heavy downpours as well as some gusty winds. Temperatures overnight will be very mild as we see lows in the lower 60′s once again, with highs topping off in the upper 60′s to near 70 for Sunday. The highs will occur during the middle of the day as the cold front will be pushing through the region as we reach to middle of the day to the later afternoon hours, and as that front passes we will begin to clear out and see temperatures dropping quickly. Rain chances will stay with us however through the lunchtime hour as the timing of the front has slowed down a little bit according to the latest model guidance. So heading off to church or any plans you may have earlier in the day, you’ll definitely want to keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy as widespread rain persist across Southwest Louisiana. As we do clear out Sunday evening, we will see temperatures dropping down into the lower 40′s for lows and will need to bring the coats back out as temperatures remain much more seasonable as we ring in the New Year.
As we move into Monday, we finally get to see some sunshine once again as we see drier air working it’s way in and high pressure building in throughout the day and lasting through Tuesday. Highs both Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s, which is much closer to normal for this time of year. Temperatures during the overnight hours will be chilly as well as lows will bottom out in the lower 40′s for many of us, which is right at the average for this time of year, so if you love the cooler weather the good news is that we have it in store for next week and it will stay around average for several days.
As we move in New Year’s Eve on Tuesday, we will begin to see clouds increasing as well as our moisture levels ahead of our next storm system that looks to move in during New Year’s day and lasting through Thursday. Any plans to have fireworks or any outdoor activities you have to ring in the New Year, at this point looks to remain mostly dry, as the latest guidance suggest a slower arrival of the rain. So we will have to monitor it as we get closer and you may want to have a back-up plan if the rain moves in sooner. For this weekend though make sure to download the KPLC weather app so you can get the latest alerts on rain as well as a live look at radar.
