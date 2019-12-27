FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active track of weather ahead through the start of 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today will be marked by some early morning fog and passing light rain showers at times. Radar was already showing a few light returns in the overnight as a surge of Gulf moisture makes its way up through the state, increasing the muggier feel, and providing a chance of a few hit or miss showers through the day. Rain chances on your Friday are around 30-40% through the remainder of the morning and afternoon. Not as much sunshine will make a return, so afternoon high temperatures should only approach the lower 70s.
Your evening plans should be mostly dry and not as cool with cloudy skies and light winds. A slight chance of a passing shower can’t be ruled out, but the chances this evening are low at 20%. Temperatures after sunset will fall back through the middle to eventually lower 60s, with temperatures holding steady between 61 and 64 during the overnight as the more humid feeling air lingers into Saturday morning. Patchy areas of fog will again be possible early Saturday.
The weekend is shaping up to be dry to start with a few widely scattered showers developing Saturday afternoon ahead of the bulk of the rain that is expected to arrive late Saturday night into Sunday morning along the cold front. The front should be knocking on the doorsteps of Southwest Louisiana around midnight Sunday morning.
Late Saturday night is the timeframe for when a couple of stronger storms can’t be ruled out, but the severe weather parameters remain very low. The primary threats will be strong damaging wind gusts associated with the line, with the severe weather ending altogether once the front passes Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has our area highlighted under a marginal risk, which the lowest on the scale, for severe weather late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Rainfall totals of less than 1 inch will accompany this next storm system.
Rain will quickly come to an end by Sunday afternoon as skies clear and temperatures drop back into the 50s and 40s for Monday morning with afternoon highs on Monday and Tuesday back closer to 60 degrees. We’ll need the coats in the morning hours for sure as we enjoy the last few days of 2019.
Looking ahead into next week, while we start off with sunshine on Monday, the chances of rain will be on the return. The bulk of the rain moving in will be late Wednesday through the day on Thursday as a warm front lifts northward over the state and an associated coastal low drags moisture northward. Stay tuned for further updates to the forecast as you make your New Year’s Eve plans.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
