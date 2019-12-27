FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Active track of weather ahead through the start of 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today will be marked by some early morning fog and passing light rain showers at times. Radar was already showing a few light returns in the overnight as a surge of Gulf moisture makes its way up through the state, increasing the muggier feel, and providing a chance of a few hit or miss showers through the day. Rain chances on your Friday are around 30-40% through the remainder of the morning and afternoon. Not as much sunshine will make a return, so afternoon high temperatures should only approach the lower 70s.